Naomi “Toots” R. (Reed) Daniels Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Naomi “Toots” R. Daniels, of Sebring, Ohio, passed away in Aultman/Alliance Community Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2019.

Naomi was born June 18, 1931, in North Judson, Indiana.

She married James V. Daniels on August 14, 1951 and is survived by him and two children, J. David Daniels (Martha) and Tina L. (Daniels) Hartman and one brother, John Reed. She also was blessed with six grandchildren and “currently” six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by son, Kevin and daughter-in-law, Kim Daniels; son, Steven Daniels; three brothers; three sisters and her parents.

Naomi loved nature and was an accomplished artist, reader and poet. She enjoyed many friendships and family gatherings with all the chaos and activity of her loved ones.

She was a member of the “50 Year” Club of First Baptist Church Alliance and honored as a Worship Emeritus.

She and her husband were active members of the Sebring Olde Auto Enthusiasts Club and Mid-West Packards Club. She was a friend of the Sebring Library.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to: First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 1659 West State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Alliance on Saturday, July 6, at 9:30 a.m.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

