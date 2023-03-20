ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy L. (Yoho) Windon, 86, passed away on Friday, March 14, 2023 at Altercare of Alliance.

Nancy was born on October 29, 1936 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, to the late Charles and Ruth (Reed) Yoho.

Nancy cherished the time she spent with her family and being active in her church at First Christian Church.



Nancy is survived by her four children, Steven (Lynda) Windon, Judith (Mike) Steer, Susan (Les) Niehaus and Jeff Windon; nine grandchildren, Jason (Danielle) Steer, Stephanie Windon, Donnelle (Jeremy) Becker, Saleena (James) Repko, Andrew (Lindsay) Windon, Jacob Windon, Hannah (Jacob) Niehaus-White, David Windon, Jack Windon and Jacob Windon and eight great-grandchildren, Jackson Steer, Zachary Becker, Caden Steer, Ellen Becker, Lily Repko, Layla Repko, Reid Windon and Layla Repko.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. Windon, who passed away on June 11, 2020.



Burial will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

The family asks that donations can be made in Nancy’s name to the First Christian Church in Alliance, 1141 W. Beech Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

