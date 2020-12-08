Nancy Jane (Spencer) Ruble, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy Jane (Spencer) Ruble, 75, of Alliance left her weary body behind and went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Nancy was born August 20, 1945, the daughter of the late Golden and Irene Spencer. She was raised in Middleborne, West Virginia in May 1965, she married the love of her life Lloyd Ruble. After getting married, they moved to Ohio where they permanently resided.

She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband of 55 years; daughters, Teresa (Jeff) Wilson and Stephanie (Scott) Haynes; six grandchildren, Carissa and Cameron Haynes, Jeffery (Kami) and Jeremey (Halie) Wilson, Shawn and Christopher (Maeve) Mikes and five great-grandchildren, Aerial, Kaelyn, Karter, Lily and Rainn; sisters, Sylvia, Noami, Penny, Sharon and Linda and two brothers, Jimmy and Roger.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Roxanne Mikes, along with her sister, Shirley and brother, Stanley.

Her life’s work was her devotion to her family. Her family meant the world to her as she meant the world to her family. Her avid belief in the Lord was extraordinary and her faith carried her through until the end.

A time of visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Keller officiating at the funeral home.

The family requests that the funeral service be private with family only, however they invite you to join via livestream. You may watch the livestream under Nancy’s obituary at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

