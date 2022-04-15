SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nancy E. Benning Haver, 86 of Salem passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

She was born on April 6, 1936, the daughter of Donald and Mabel Waite.

She was a graduate of Salem High School and retired from Robertson’s Heating Supply.



Nancy is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.



Per her request a private service will take place with burial at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Nancy E. (Waite) Benning Haver, please visit our floral store.