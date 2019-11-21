Myrtle F. Rinehart, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myrtle F. Rinehart 79, of Sebring passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Community Care in Alliance.

Myrtle was born in Spurlock, Kentucky on May 6, 1940 the daughter of the late R.E. and Maggie Pitts.

She was employed at the former China Craft in Sebring as well as the former D-Con Plant in Alliance until her retirement.

Myrtle was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at the Sebring American Legion always working on clipping coupons for veterans.

She enjoyed; baking, quilting and known to socialize with everyone she met, but most important was to spend time with her family and friends.

Survivors include her children; Rita Rinehart of Sebring, Robert (Angel) Rinehart of Alliance, Carol (Kelton) Rinehart-Hepper of Battle Lake, Minnesota. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren; Robert Hepper, Tiffany (Rinehart) Patterson, Mikayla (Rinehart) Wallace, Christopher Rinehart, Michael (Rinehart) Moyer, 1 great grandchild McKynlie Patterson and Sisters; Birdie Porter of Columbus, Juanita Clark of Columbus, Jurlean Brogan Columbus, Dora Cappello of Detroit.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Robert H. Rinehart, her brothers Don Pitts, Bill Pitts, Bud Pitts, 2 Sisters Francis Moore, Easter Counts and long time companion Arthur Shaw.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Tammy Butcher officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Mrytle’s honor to the Sebring American Legion Post 76 @ 395 California Ave. Sebring, Ohio 44672.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home Sebring, (330) 938-2526.