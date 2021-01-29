Myra B. Weimer, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Myra B. Weimer, 82, of Sebring went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

Myra was born on June 25, 1938 in Kilsyth, Scotland to the late James and Mary (Sloan) McFarlane.

Myra worked for Salem Color Press and retired at age 62.

She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, fishing and knitting. Myra and Paul spent their time traveling visiting their favorite place in Florida to enjoy the sunshine.

Myra leaves behind her loving husband of 61 years, Paul F. Weimer who she married October 14, 1959; her children, Stewart (Angela) Weimer, Coleen (David) Santee and Jill Cooper; a brother, Andrew (Jackie) McFarlane and grandchildren, Brittany (Doug) Kittle, Kayla (Andrew) Onslow and Jacob Santee.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Weimer.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

Due to the current mandates set forth by the State of Ohio all guests in attendance must adhere to mask and social distancing protocols.

You may watch a live stream of Myra’s funeral service at www.grfuneralhome.com under her obituary starting at 1:00 p.m.

Intermnent will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.