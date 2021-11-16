Mitchell Rann Stout, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitchell “Mike” Stout, 62 of Alliance, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Mike was born on August 20, 1959 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Willard Stout.

Mike was a proud United States Army Veteran.

Mike was a truck driver and worked as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed to tinker around and working on cars.

He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Football. Mike was a simple man with a great sense of humor, always cracking jokes. He enjoyed to go to Kansas to his favorite fishing spot or playing cards with his family. Mike was a family man, he adored his children and loved his grandchildren. His family was the light of his life and enjoyed spending time with them as much as he could.

Mike is survived by his children, Marco (Joellen) Farmer, Daniel Ritchey and Amy (Jesse Jones) Stout; his mother, Ada Stout; a brother, Robert (Lezlie) Stout and two sisters, Tonya (Jim) McCracken and Sheila (Todd) Howard and grandchildren, Tyler Brown, Trent Farmer, Izak (Ritchey) Wilson, Aaron Farmer, Noah Ritchey and Phoenix Jones. Mike is also survived by his ex-wife and mother of his children, Anna Ritchey and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides his father, Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Brandi Stout; two brothers, David and Brian Stout and a grandson, Emilio Farmer.

A funeral service will be held for Mike on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with his brother-in-law, Todd Howard officiating. Friends and family will be received two hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

