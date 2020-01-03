Milton E. Spencer, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Milton E. Spencer, 69, of Salem passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Milton was born on August 17, 1950 in Salem, Ohio to the late Raymond O. and Waneda J. (Carpenter) Spencer. Milton worked numerous jobs until his retirement.

He enjoyed fishing especially in New York and spending time with his family.

Milton is survived by his wife Kimberly (Betts) Spencer; children Thomas Milton Spencer and Tammy Lou (Tracy) Spencer Salmons; step-children Jackie Reynolds, Terry Krepps II, Rachel Spencer and Shannon Spencer; siblings Ray (Ruth) Spencer, Bob (Brenda) Spencer, Debbie Spencer and Beckie Spencer Dean; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandsons; 2 step grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Randy Payne officiating.

Friends and family may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Atwater Cemetery.

You can sign the guest register at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.