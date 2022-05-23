SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mickey Mead, 56. Our beloved son passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Mickey was born October 6, 1965 in Salem to Margie (Mead) Capel and Ray Mead.

He was a graduate of Columbiana High School.

He served in the United States Army.

Mickey enjoyed writing poetry and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Margie and stepfather, Fred Capel and two brothers, Tim Mead of Columbiana and Mark (Kate) Mead of New Philadelphia, Ohio.

Per Mickey’s wishes no services will take place.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 and the Salem Salvation Army, 1249 North Ellsworth, Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral arraignments have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, 510 Jennings, Salem, OH 44460.

