Michael Irwin, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Irwin, 66, of Alliance, passed away at Community Care Center in Alliance on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Michael was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 7, 1953, the son of William and Bonnie (Shane) Irwin.

He was a graduate of West Branch Local Schools and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.

Mike worked at Kumho Tires for 25 years.

In his spare time he had many “hobbies” including; playing guitar with his son, spending time outdoors especially riding his Harley with his sons, racing in many “SCCA” events, woodworking, flint knapping, pyrotechnics, shooting firearms, cooking (he enjoyed anything spicy), reading history and sci-fi books but most important of all was spending time with his family.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Irwin; his wife of 46 years, Kathleen (Patchin), whom he married in October of 1974 and his three sons, Jason (Michele) Irwin, Evan (Daisy) Irwin and Ryan Irwin. His is also survived by four grandchildren, Lily Irwin, Cole Irwin, Drew Irwin and Brooklyn Irwin; his Aunt Emmabelle Peterson, as well as nieces, nephews and good friend, George Bruderly.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sandy Emig; Uncle Gene Peterson; in-laws George and Rosalie Patchin and brother-in-law, William Patchin.

A funeral service will be held at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Freddie Rodriguez officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, two hours prior to the service, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, at the funeral home.

Friends and family unable to attend the service will be able to watch Mike’s services live-streamed at the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made in Mike’s honor to Aultman/Alliance Hospice, 2461 West State Street, Suite E, Alliance, OH 44601.

Friends and family may also send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.