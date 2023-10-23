SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael George Karmazin, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 22, 2023, in his hometown of Salem, Ohio.

Born on February 18, 1957, in Salem, he lived a life full of love, dedication and service to others.

Michael was the beloved son of the late Harold E. and Veronica Mary (Szymczyk) Karmazin.

A graduate of Salem High School, Michael furthered his education at Kent State University.

He was a dedicated employee at the Electric Furnace Company (CMI Industries) and Alliance Giant Eagle. His strong work ethic and commitment to his professional life were admired by all who had the pleasure of working with him.



Michael’s love for the outdoors was evident in his passion for camping, hiking and fishing. He enjoyed traveling and taking adventures to many destinations throughout the world. This appreciation for nature led him to be deeply involved in the Salem Boy Scout Troop 3 for nearly three decades, where he once served as a Scoutmaster and presently serving as the Charter Organizational Representative. His leadership and guidance have undoubtedly left a lasting impact on many young lives.



A man of faith, Michael was a longtime member of the Salem First Presbyterian Church. His service as an Elder and Deacon reflected his deep commitment to his faith and his community. His spiritual life was an integral part of who he was and he brought his love and compassion into everything he did.

He was the cherished husband of Jody (Mohr) Karmazin, whom he married on October 22, 1983, marking a beautiful and enduring union of 40 years.

Michael’s legacy lives on through his four loving children, Benjamin (Angela) Karmazin, Amanda Karmazin, Jonathon (Megan) Karmazin and Joseph (Jennah) Karmazin and his grandchildren, Benny and Atlas, who brought immense joy and pride to his life. He was the brother of David (Cheryl) Carnell and Mary Ann (Andy) Dzuracky and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Salem First Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastors Frank Lewis and Jim Mohr officiating. A time of visitation will be held two hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Michael’s honor to Salem Scout Troop 3, 436 East 2nd Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem (330) 337-6363. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com.

