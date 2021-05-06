Michael F. Frederick, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael F. Frederick, 83, of Sebring passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Michael was born on March 28, 1938 in Owosso, Michigan to the late Clifford and Adeline (Wilkinson) Frederick.

Michael was a proud United States Air Force Veteran serving for four years.

Michael was a member of the National Rifle Association and the Salem and Portage Hunt Club.

When Michael wasn’t busy working he enjoyed to go hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed his motorcycle and would go for rides with his family. Michael enjoyed to garden, cooking, canning and was an exceptional baker. He enjoyed music and could play the banjo and guitar.

Michael is survived by his children, Lucinda (Keith) Welsh, Michael J. Frederick, Laurina Benning and Katrina (Larry) Ledsome; siblings, Melton Frederick, Elsie Baddely Clyde Frederick, Robert Frederick and Phyllis Andrew; grandchildren, Jeremy Welsh, Patricia Richmond, Kandy Frederick, Jonathan Benning, Krystal Frederick, Robert Frederick, Shawn Ledsome and Joshua Ledsome and 14 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (Edgar) Frederick and siblings, Ester Frederick, Marseness Frederick and Marvin Frederick, Sr.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Lynn Moore officiating.

A time of visitation will be held on Sunday, May 9, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and the hour prior to the service on Monday, May 10 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Michael’s honor to Aultman Alliance Hospice.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 7 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.