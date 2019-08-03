Michael F. Braidic, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael F. Braidic, 66, of Sebring, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Mike was born in Alliance on April 21, 1953, the son of Edward and Ruth (Carrier) Braidic.

Mike previously worked for Hawkins Roofing and was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring.

He enjoyed spending time outside and making sure his car was the cleanest and most shiny in Sebring.

Survivors include his mother, Ruth Braidic of Sebring; his siblings, Karen Monbeck of Stow, Ed (Diane) Braidic of Sebring, Mary Ann Thomas of Stow, Lorrie (Mark) Cruse of Cincinnati and Joe (Diane) Braidic of Pandora, Ohio. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward and two brothers-in-law, Bill Monbeck and Jay Thomas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at St. Ann Catholic Church in Sebring with Fr. Thomas Dyer, officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, (330) 938-2526.