Megan Rose Ely, Limaville, Ohio

LIMAVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Megan Rose Ely, 12, of Limaville, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

Megan was born on October 11, 2007 in Canton, Ohio to Robert and Bobbie (Wiles) Ely.

Megan had a special heart who was always happy and touched the lives of those who knew her.

Megan is survived by her parents; siblings, Ashleigh, Robert, Matthew and Autumn and grandparents, Frank (Jodi) Wiles and Clara Ward.

Megan was preceded in death by her grandpa, George Ward; uncle, Nick Ely; great-uncle, Russell McNeal and great-grandparents, Robert and Mary Wiles and Hazel Eberling.

A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, 330-938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Megan Rose Ely, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: