Maston Mountz, Damascus, Ohio

DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Maston Mountz, 29, born May 2,1991 to Steven and Crystal (Harris) Mountz died Monday, July 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Maston attended United High School and West Branch High School.

He had a great love for writing and performing music. Maston enjoyed traveling around the country meeting new people and living life’s experiences.

He will be missed and loved by many people whom he has touched in so many ways with his kind loving heart and gentle smile. Besides his parents Maston is survived by his stepmom, Angela Mountz; grandparents, Lois Mountz, Nellie Hamrick and Arden Harris, Sr.; sisters, Paige (Tom) Best and Marrissa Mountz; stepsister, Chelsea Krol and nephew, Mason Best.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather, Kenneth Mountz.

Maston faced many challenges in his short life so his family would like memorial contributions made in his honor to Celebrate Recovery, c/o Damascus Friends Church, 28857 Walnut Street, Damascus, OH 44619.

Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring. (330) 938-2526. Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maston Mountz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 2, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: