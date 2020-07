SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Sue Ann (Liggitt) Brown, 67, of Salem passed away at University Hospitals Main Campus on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Sue was born on August 15, 1952 in Salem to the late Rollin and Mabell (Hazlett) Liggittt.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband, James Brown, on April 3, 2019.

Private services are taking place.