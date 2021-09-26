Mary L. Sloat, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Sloat, 35, of Alliance passed away unexpectedly at Cleveland Clinic Hospital on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

Mary was born on March 15, 1986 in Alliance, Ohio to William S. Sloat and Helen L. (Hickman) Sloat.

Mary worked at Trilogy Plastic in Alliance.

Mary always enjoyed life and could always put a smile on anyone’s face. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her grand baby.



Mary is survived by her children, Destiny Sloat, Dustin Lish and Alexis Jancel; her mom, Helen (Danny Sayers) Sloat; father, William G. Sloat; a brother, Billy Sloat; a sister, Amy Sloat; one granddaughter, Nevaeh and a grandson on the way, Kingston. She is also survived by several aunts and uncles.

Mary was preceded in death by her grandparents, Archie and Geraldine Hickman and a brother, Allen Sloat.



Friends and family will be received on Sunday, October 3, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends will be received one hour prior to service at 12:00 p.m. until the start of service at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

