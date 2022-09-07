SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Hawkins, 56, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Mary was born on June 23, 1966 in Wellsburg, West Virginia, to the late Lawrence Barnhart.

Mary graduated from Brook High School.

She had a passion for cooking and feeding the wildlife. Mary cherished her family especially her grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her loving children, Charles “Richie” Courtney, Joshua Courtney, Nathaniel Courtney and Heather (Steve Nelder) Courtney; several brothers and sisters and 15 grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean and Nancy Scheetz and a grandson, Landon.

Arrangements are being handled by Brown Funeral Home. You may sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Hawkins, please visit our floral store.