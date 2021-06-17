Mary F. (Bissett) Kimble, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary F. (Bissett) Kimble, 88, of Alliance passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Community Care Center joining hands with her husband Richard Kimble who passed away on December 15, 2017.

Mary was born on February 18, 1933 to the late Chester J. and Nellie L. (DeBolt) Bissett in Georgetown, West Virginia.

Mary was a 1952 graduate of Sebring High School and a graduate of Western Union Telegraphy School in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

After school she worked at Mount Union College Food Service Division. Mary was a member of AARP, VFW Post 6730, and the National Sorosis Foundation.

Mary is survived by her children Richard (Marcia) Kimble II and Mary Labreque; a sister Joyce (Clinton) Douglas; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Besides her parents Mary was preceded in death by a daughter DeWilda Roeder and Judith Kline; a brother Fred Bissett and sisters Patricia Bissett, Erma Mackey, Rachel Ferment, Linda Bertolini and Sally Jo Burson.

