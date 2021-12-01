Mary Ellen Letzkus, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ellen Letzkus, 79, of Salem passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton on Friday, November 26, 2021.

She was born in Augusta, Ohio the daughter of the late George Dinger and Mabel (Omsbacher).

She was a graduate of Augusta High School and retired from Copeland Oaks/Crandall Medical Center in Sebring, Ohio.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors and was known for her baking but most important to her was spending as much time as she could with her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Mary Ann Emplit of Salem. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Taylor Emplit and Nicole (Jim) Stryffeler and two great-grandchildren, Koltin and Kylah Stryffeler.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Robert on October 23, 2019.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home in Salem with Pastor Mark Reich officiating. A time of visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to the charity of the donor’s choice.

