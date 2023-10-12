ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann Campbell, a lifelong resident of Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, in Alliance, Ohio.

Born on April 3, 1927, in Sebring, Ohio, she was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, known for her incredible sense of humor and zest for life.

Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Royal E. Hawkins and Sarah B. (Burgess) Hawkins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William W. Campbell, whom she married on July 2, 1948 and who passed away on May 7, 1974. Mary Ann was also predeceased by her siblings, Sally Clark and John Hawkins and two of her cherished grandchildren, Adam and Billy, as well as a son-in-law, Mike Milburn.



Her memory will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by her surviving children, Janice A. (David) Fraraccio of Alliance, Charles W. (Terri) Campbell of Sebring, John E. (Dorothy) Campbell of Beloit, Sally A. (Pete) Reed of Beloit and Kathleen A. (Jerry) Yeagely of Alliance. Mary Ann was also the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, who brought her immense joy and pride.



Mary Ann’s professional life was dedicated to serving her community. She worked as a police dispatcher for the Sebring Police Department and as an Ohio Bell operator. She also worked as a poll worker for local precinct elections, her diligent and dedicated service was a testament to her strong work ethic and commitment to her community.



Mary Ann was also deeply involved in her community. As a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, she participated in the St. Ann’s Altar and Rosary Society. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary Member #6730, Alliance Senior Center, Friends of the Rodman Public Library and the Sebring Historical Society. She also supported the Sebring Alumni Association and was a member of OPERS (Ohio Public Employee Retirement System).



Beyond her professional and community contributions, Mary Ann was known for her love of reading, crosswords and playing cards as well as her infectious sense of humor. Her laughter and joie de vivre were contagious, making her a joy to be around. Her spirit and personality made her a beloved figure in her family and community.

Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 South 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672.



A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Fr. Thomas Dyer officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

