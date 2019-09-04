Martha Neal Barnhouse, Sebring, Ohio – Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Neal Barnhouse, 91, our beloved mother and grandmother passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Martha was born on June 17, 1928 in Cave City, Kentucky to the late Fitzhugh and Amanda (Young) Dooley.

She was a member of the Tri County Church of Christ, Alliance Community Center Choir and formally sang with the Sweet Adelines.

Martha enjoyed knitting and flower gardening.

Martha is survived by her children: son, Michael H.(Kim) Barnhouse and daughter, Lora Klein; grandchildren, Andrew M.(Michelle) Klein, Robert B. Klein, William A. Klein, Michael K. Barnhouse and Cassandra L. (Joe) Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Barnhouse in 1976 and sisters, Eloise, Betty, Irene and Sarah.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Tri County Church of Christ at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Terry Kirsh officiating.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Internment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Family requests no flowers. Donations in Martha’s honor can be made to Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44716; Tri County Church of Christ, 18900 State Route 62, Beloit, OH 44609 or to the America Cancer Society.

You may sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330)938-2526.

