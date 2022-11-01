SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha McCormick Hollinger, 89, formerly of Sevakeen Lake, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

She was a loving wife, mother and friend.

She was predeceased in 2020 by her husband of more than 65 years, James Hollinger.

She is survived by two daughters, Jill Mohr (James) of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and Sheila Steer (Dave) of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; four granddaughters, Angie Urban (Dan), Katie Scott (Will), Rachael Steer and Kendall Steer and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan and Jacob Urban and Elinor, Margaret and Peter Scott.



She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Salem, Ohio.

She was a kindergarten teacher in West Branch School District.

After retirement she became a member of Damascus Garden Club and the Tri-State Antique Auto Club, Western Reserve Old Car Club and Antique Automobile Club of America. Through the years she and her husband owned several antique classic automobiles and enjoyed touring near and far with special friends.



A private funeral and burial will be planned by the family with help from Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring, Ohio. Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.