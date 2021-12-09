BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Jane (Cardinal) Wuthrick, age 91, of Beloit, Ohio passed away peacefully at Willowbrook Christian Home in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 after a brief illness and long struggle with dementia.

Martha was born on April 25, 1930 in Sebring, Ohio.

She graduated from Sebring McKinley High School in 1948 where she met Leroy Wuthrick who would become her husband on September 23, 1950. Martha spent two years at Kent State University studying business. There, she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

She used her skills in several secretarial positions and to manage the accounting for Beloit Fuel Service. In addition, she partnered with Leroy in the management of the family farm in both physical and clerical positions.

Martha spent a lot of time in the service of others. She took on the role of caregiver for a number of people in her lifetime, she volunteered at her church, Westville Community Bible Church, she took care of grandchildren and often checked in on those she knew were homebound. In later years she helped during the planting and harvesting seasons at Rivers Bend Farm Market. Martha was often busy preparing meals for others or baking to commemorate sad and happy occasions. Martha’s generosity and support of all her grandchildren was sincere and always present and they adored her. Her service to others was selfless and abundant.

She was a skilled seamstress who sewed much of her own wardrobe early on, as well as countless costumes, school clothes, homecoming and prom dresses alongside lots of mending for family and friends. She was an avid reader, which made her a formidable Scrabble opponent and crossword puzzler. Her quick memory and number manipulation also made her a popular card partner and remembered by many, Martha’s pies were always delicious, accompanied by her obligatory excuses about what might be wrong with them. She was a woman of many talents.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Wuthrick; parents, George and Clara Cardinal; siblings and their spouses, Louise (Joe) Schwartzhoff, Louis (Ruth) Cardinal, George (Emily) Cardinal, Jr., Robert (Phyllis) Cardinal, Helen (Jess) Rankin and Kenneth (Joanne) Cardinal and brother-in-law, William Brenner.

She is survived by her children, Jeff Wuthrick (Becky) of Alliance, Ohio and Terri Wuthrick Stimpert (Keith) of Worthington, Ohio; sister, Evelyn Brenner of Sebring, Ohio and six beloved grandchildren, Evan Wuthrick (Christine), Abigail Wuthrick Kash (Ernie), Katelyn Wuthrick Mumaw (Jonny), Emily Stimpert Shafer (Jacob), Sarah Stimpert Zettler (Dean) and Thomas Stimpert. She was blessed with 21 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Benjamin, Christopher, Ashley, Peter, Andrew, Mary, Michael, Celia, Alex, Elijah, Edith, Eleanore, Zane, Claire, Fletcher, Mallory, William, Lillian, Genevieve and Scarlett. Many nieces and nephews also survive Martha.

Services will be held at Noon on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 Vermont Avenue, Sebring, Ohio. Guests may call one hour prior to services from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, 264 S 12th Street, Beloit, Ohio.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sebring Alumni Association, Scholarship Fund, PO Box 141, Sebring, OH 44672

