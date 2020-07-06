Martha J. Wilson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha J. Wilson, 92, of Salem passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Davis Haven in Beloit.

Martha was born on July 18, 1927 in Salem, to the late Frank and Mildred (Wolford) Weingart.

Martha was a member of Salem First United Methodist Church and attended Damascus United Methodist Church.

She was married for 68 years to the love of her life, Warren Wilson.

Family was the most important part of her life, she loved and enjoyed her family. In her free time she enjoyed to crochet and had made many afghans throughout the years.

Martha is survived by he children, Harold Carl Wilson of Salem, Jean Elaine (Carl) Phillips of Salem and Earl Eugene (Becky) Wilson of North Benton; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Wilson of Columbus, Adam (Susan) Wilson of Salem, Marie (Ramon) Hernandez of Leetonia, Barbara (Shawn) Heverly of Salem, Samuel (Andria) Phillips of Beloit, Benjamin Phillips of North Carolina and Jonathan (Jordan) Wilson of North Benton; great-grandchildren, Brent Phillips, Andrea Heverly, Abby Heverly, Cole Phillips, Carly Phillips, Jarrett Wilson, Jonah Wilson and Jett Wilson; a stepgrandson, Dane and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents she was preceded in death by an infant son, Dale Lee Wilson; a brother, Melvin and a daughter-in-law, Lillian Kay Wilson.

A private funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home with Rev. P. Douglas George and Rev. Wayne Clark officiating. The family asks that you attend the service virtually at 2:00 p.m. under Martha’s obituary online at www.brownfhonline.com.

Interment will take place at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made in Martha’s honor to the cahirty of your choice.

You may sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 7, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.