SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark R. Moore, 69, of Sebring passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born in Fairmont, West Virginia on August 25, 1953 to the late Robert and Ruth (Heck) Moore.

After graduating high school, Mark attended an electrician certification course, being one of three to complete the program. After becoming an electrician Mark worked for American Steel and Alliance Castings. He enjoyed to work and never missed a day of work.

In his spare time Mark enjoyed hunting, spending time in his garage or watching his favorite TV shows like Hawaii 5-0. He had a passion for Harley Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed to spend time in Florida for Daytona Bike Week.



Left to cherish Mark’s memory is his loving wife Sherry (Yoho) Moore; two children, Mark (Jamie Mazzei) Moore and Teresa Moore; siblings Bobby Moore, Ruth Ann Moore, Billy Moore, Lynn (Suzie) Moore, John (Kathy) Moore and Jim (Devorah) Moore and two grandchildren, Kayla Moore-Wilt and Chloe Moore. He is also survived by countless friends and family.

Besides his parents Mark was preceded in death by a sister-in-law Diane Moore.



No services will be held and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

