Mark D. Smith, Beloit, Ohio – Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark D. Smith, 65, of Beloit, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident.

Mark was born in Alliance on August 23, 1953 the son of the late David and Mary (Stanley) Smith.

Mark was a graduate of West Branch High School and enjoyed any activity that includes the outdoors; as well as, spending time with his family and friends; especially his grandchildren.

He was a member of the William Penn Club in Alliance.

Survivors include his three sons, Kevin (Ginger) Smith, Michael (Lory) Smith and Ryan (Sarah Cross) Smith; eight grandchildren, Kevin II, Natasha, Jake, Makenzy, Brayden, Marah, Onyx and Scarlet and one great-granddaughter, Peyton. He is also survived by his sister, Christy (Smith) Biery and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by brother, Scott and a grandchild, Madison.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

