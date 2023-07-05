DAMASCUS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie Beth Phillips, a cherished member of the Damascus community, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at her home.

Born on February 1, 1923, in Damascus, Ohio, Marjorie lived a full and vibrant life filled with love, faith and service to her community.



Marjorie was a graduate of Goshen High School. Her commitment to her faith was a guiding force throughout her life. She was a longtime member of the Damascus Friends Church, where she served as a Sunday School and Church Bible School teacher.

In addition to her involvement with the church, Marjorie was an active member of the Damascus Garden Club and the Damascus Magazine Club.



Marjorie is survived by her three loving children, Beth (Richard) Walter of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Kendra (Greg) Johnson of Hanoverton, Ohio and Barbara (Christopher) Sieradzki of Lexington, Kentucky. She was also a beloved aunt to her nephew, Jerry (Sue) Santee of Winona, Ohio. Marjorie took great delight in her role as a grandmother to six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and she was overjoyed to meet her first great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her brother, Dean Santee.



Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth, whom she married on April 21, 1944 and passed on December 6, 2017 and her four siblings, Wendell, Kenneth, Herbert and an infant boy.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Damascus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marjorie’s honor to Damascus Friends Church, PO Box 205, Damascus, OH 44619.

