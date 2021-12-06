Marion Marcelyn Franzen, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marion Marcelyn Franzen, 86, of Salem passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Marion was born in Clio, Michigan on January 16, 1935 the daughter of the late Ralph and Edna (Hewitt) Gasche.

She was a graduate of Clio High School and attended Kent State University.

Marion was a vivacious woman of many talents and known to live her life to the fullest. She was involved in many things but here are just a few; artist, photographer, welding sculptor, Ikebana enthusiast, storyteller, cat lover and feminist. She was an active member of the Salem First United Methodist church where she participated in the Sanctuary Choir, United Methodist Women and served on many committees. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society, Salem Garden Club, Gourmet Club, American Field Service, open water SCUBA certified and advocate for those that could not speak for themselves. Marion was a world traveler but especially enjoyed Mexican Culture and its indigenous people. She visited every state in Mexico taking in all of the culture and art of its people. However after all of these interests her most important and biggest role was that of being a grandma.



Survivors include her children; Kurt Franzen, Krista Lowry, Kyle Franzen and Kerry Franzen, her six grandchildren Marci Kelly, Casey Franzen, Paul Franzen, Donna Paparodis, Jack Lowry, Kate Lowry and a great grandson Connor Kelly. She is also survived by her sister Carolyn Gasche and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings Kermit Gasche and Jeanette Reddington.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Salem First United Methodist Church with Pastors Steve Sullivan and Doug George Officiating.

A time of visitation will take place the hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Marion’s honor to the Salem First United Methodist Church “Choir Fund” 244 South Broadway Ave. Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Salem, 330-337-6363.

