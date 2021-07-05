Marilyn (Taylor) Dalton, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn Jane Dalton, age 89, of Louisville, passed away at Salem Regional Medical Center on Sunday, July 4, 2021.

Marilyn was born March 16, 1932, in Sebring, to Leslie George and Sarah Taylor, Sr. and has resided in and around the Sebring area.

She was a member of Pine Lake Christian Church.

Marilyn loved her family, creating stained glass works of art, sewing and nursing.

Marilyn graduated from Beloit High School in 1950.

She met a US Navy Sailor, Bruce Dalton, after a trip to Washington, D.C. and they married and raised a family.

Later in life, she went back to school and graduated from Hannah E. Mullins School of Practical Nursing in 1968, where she graduated at the top of her class.

She worked at Salem Hospital for many years before moving to Western New York in support of her husband’s job. She continued with private duty nursing jobs in New York and the local area until she eventually retired. Marilyn loved nursing and continued to keep an eye on the wellbeing of her fellow apartment dwellers in assisted living. Once a nurse, always a nurse.

Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Dalton of Gaithersburg, Maryland; son, Jeffrey (Heidi) Dalton of Alliance, Ohio; daughter, Leslie (Ron) Salo of Elyria, Ohio; son, Kevin (Teresa) Dalton of Marlboro Ohio and son, Matthew Dalton of Louisville Ohio; Marilyn has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, who she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Dalton, whom she married on August 18, 1950 and who died in October 1998; two brothers, James and Leslie George, Jr.

A funeral service will be held at Pine Lake Christian Church on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 12:00 Noon with a visitation one hour prior from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Interment will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pine Lake Christian Church, 636 Pine Lake Road, Sebring, OH 44672, Copeland Oaks Foundation, 800 South 15th Street, Sebring, OH 44672 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia OH 44663.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, 126 West Vermont Avenue, Sebring OH 44672.

Friends and family may share condolences and memories online at grfuneralhome.com

