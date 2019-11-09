Marilyn J. Funkhouser, Minerva, Ohio

MINERVA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marilyn J. Funkhouser, 80, of Minerva, passed away at her home on Friday, November 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born on January 5, 1939, in Alliance, to the late Leroy and Clara (Binius) McGrath.

Marilyn was a member of the New Franklin United Methodist Church.

She worked for Alliance Community Care Center as the head housekeeper for over 20 years.

In her spare time, she enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and embroidering, even teaching her children how to do so. She also enjoyed flowers and caring for her lawn. Above anything else, she would always put her children and grandchildren first, spending as much time with them as she could.

Marilyn is survived by her husband James Funkhouser; children, Brenda Bycraft, Wayne (Dawn) Bowen, Greg (Katrina) Bowen, James (Soan) Funkhouser and Candice (James) Funkhouser; siblings, Lee (Charlene) McGrath, Joyce Keiser, Karen Keenan, Daryl (Theresa) McGrath and Diane (Mike) Cantwell; daughter-in-law, Sandra Bowen and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by children, Mitchell Bowen, Vallory Bowen, Wesley Bowen and siblings, Bonna Jean McGrath and William McGrath.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 8:00 p.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

A special thank you to Marilyn’s granddaughter, Jeannie Bowen-Copeland, who was always there to support her throughout the years

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

