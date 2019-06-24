Marguerite “Marge” R. McDonald Iden Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marguerite “Marge” R. McDonald Iden, 88-years-young, enjoyed a much-anticipated homecoming in Heaven in the early morning hours of Monday, June 24, 2019, at The Arbors of Minerva.

She was born on May 20, 1931, to Arthur and Mary McDonald in Canton, Ohio and grew up in East Rochester, Ohio.

Marge married the love of her life, Howard “Bud” Iden, on June 20, 1948 and together they raised four children in a home filled with love and laughter in Beloit, Ohio.

Marge retired as a bus driver with the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities and spent many years volunteering with their Special Olympics programs.

Blessed with a loving personality, a sincere and limitless ability to care for others and a heart of giving, Marge made friends everywhere she went and seemed to gather people around her to be part of our family.

Marge is survived by her children, Carol McClish and Lee (Darlene) Iden of East Rochester, Paul Iden of Boardman and son-in-law, Lewis Shafer of Alliance. Also living in a legacy of love are eight grandchildren, Arthur and Jason McClish, Timothy and Joseph McIntosh, Dan Iden, Deadra Iden Eichner, Heather and Lewis Shafer and 12 great-grandchildren, with another arriving in August.

Marge loved the Lord and is now basking in the beautiful sunshine of Heaven, surrounded by a host of friends and family.

Besides her parents, Marge is proceeded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bud; daughter, Jodene Iden Shafer and brother, Vernon “Mickey” McDonald.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 12:00 Noon, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home, two hours prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

Burial will take place in Highland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marge’s honor to Alliance Hospice 2462 West State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio.

