Mardell Rae (Morrison) Richmond, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mardell Rae Richmond 84, departed this life on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

She was born September 5, 1937, to the late Raymond and Bertie (Hill) Morrison.

Mardell was a member of First Baptist Church of Alliance.

She retired in 1999 from the Culinary Department at Copeland Oaks in Sebring.

Mardell enjoyed cooking and was known for her Mac and Cheese and Apple Dumpling recipes. However, most important to her was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

Mardell was preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years, Willie D. Richmond; her parents; a son-in-law, Richard Miller; sister, Linda Hoffman; stepdaughters, Marsha Richmond and Debbie Montini.

Survivors include her sons, Raymond (Michele) Carver, Gerald (Jill Ring) Carver, Jr.; daughter, Terri Miller; stepdaughter, Lisa (Gary) McElrath and a sister, Viki (Jerry) Quinn; she is also survived by her grandchildren, Mark (Amber) Miller, Melissa (Nate) Ray, Michele (Jason) Smith, Michael (Ashley) Carver, Kristen (Jason) Dycus, Brandon (Rebecca) Carver, Ryan (Dustin Schulte) Carver; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebrin, with Rev. Joshua Smith officiating.

A time of visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, at the funeral home from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and the hour prior to the service on Tuesday, October 26, from 12:00- 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit, Ohio.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

