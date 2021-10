YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Members of the police department's Neighborhood Response Unit, with help from troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol working anti-violence crime patrols, arrested two men on gun charges Thursday and a third who had cocaine, according to reports.

About 4:10 p.m., police pulled over a car at Marmion and Chapman avenues driven by Tramain Thigpen, 26, of Foster Street, after it was spotted driving very fast on South Avenue.