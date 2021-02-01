Marcie Lynn Porter, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marcie L. Porter, 70 of Salem, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

She was born in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl and Ellen (Broadbent) Miller.

Marcie was a 1968 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked for over 40 years at Ventra of Salem.

She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her two grandchildren, Crystal Senior and Samantha Gregory; three great-grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa (Marshal) Conkley and Judy (Bill) LaMar and one brother, Carl Miller.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Porter on July 18, 2015 and a daughter, Kimberly Evans in 2006.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Salem at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Rob Joy officiating. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home the hour prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Washingtonville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.

