Lynette Jean (Handy) McCullough, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynette Jean (Handy) McCullough, 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Lynette was born on December 2nd, 1962 to Roy and Grace (Hanlin) Handy.



She was a graduate of West Branch High School, where she was a Majorette and in the high school band.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family and cats.

Lynette is survived by her sister, Sharon Burson; her children, Jennifer (Joseph) Toporcer and Joseph (Kristi) McCullough and her long-time companion, Alex Ferenz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Grace Handy and her brother, Kenneth Handy.



A time of gathering will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Salem, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, (330) 337-6363. Friends and family may sign the guest register and send condolences online at www.brownfhonline.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.