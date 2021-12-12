SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lyle M. Richmond, 84, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Lyle was born on October 5, 1937, in Charleston to the late George and Lulu (Blake) Richmond.

Lyle worked for American Steel as a Tow Motor Operator until his retirement after 34 years.

He had a love for God and his church where he attended Alliance Friends Church.

Lyle enjoyed the outdoors but most of all Lyle loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marjorie (Goughnour) Richmond; his children, Barbara Bowen, Peggy Penny and Brett Richmond; grandchildren Jacklyn Ernst, Dominic Becchelli, Jennifer (Mike) Penso, Christopher Lamp, Brittany Blake, Jesse Richmond and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Rosie (Phil) Harsh and Shirley Forloines; a brother-in-law, Jim Sukosd and a sister-in-law, Mae Clark.

Besides his parents Lyle was preceded in death by a son, Mark Richmond; brothers, Harold “Melvin” Clark, Willie Richmond, Walter Richmond, Jimmie Richmond and Rickie Richmond; sisters, Flossie Kasapis and Julia Sukosd; a brother-in-law, Paul Kasapis and two sisters-in-law, Mardell Richmond and Pat Richmond.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 12:00 Noon, at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Debbie Noble officiating.

Friends and family will be received the hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

