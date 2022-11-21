SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loleta June Mercer, 83 of Sebring, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Altercare in Alliance.

She was born in Centralia, West Virginia on January 21, 1939 the daughter of the late Orville and Gerldine (Barker) Gibson.

Loleta enjoyed cooking especially baking, people will remember her for her applesauce pie, she also enjoyed going thrift shopping looking for those hard to find bargains, however, most important to her was spending time with her family and friends.



Survivors include her four children, Michael R. Johnson of Elyria, Sharon K. Irvin of West Virginia, James P. Johnson and Danny L. Johnson, both of Sebring; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters, Linda Allen and Mary Colgrove and four brothers, Roger, Homer, Jack and Bernard Gibson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Johnson and her second husband, William H. Mercer.



A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. A time of visitation will be held the half hour prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring, Ohio.

