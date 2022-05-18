ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda R. Kelly, 83, of Alliance passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at Aultman Alliance Hospital.

Linda was born on February 11, 1939 in Alliance, Ohio to the late Oliver and Margaret (Edwards) Ferguson.

Linda was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society.

She enjoyed decorating, shopping, eating out and bird watching. Above all, Linda cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.



Linda is survived by her children, Kurt (Donna) Kelly of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Karen (Bob) Floor of Salem and son-in-law, Lloyd E Briggs. She is also survived by a brother, Wes Ferguson of Tiffin, Ohio; a sister, Sue Caufield of North Georgetown; a granddaughter, Caitlyn Kelly and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia and Knighton.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Kelly who passed away in 2006 and a daughter, Kim Marie (Kelly) Briggs.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Salem First United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Bruce Irwin officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the church.

Private family burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park.

