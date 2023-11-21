SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Gay Merino passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the age of 63.

She was born on June 24, 1960 in Prestonburg, Kentucky, to parents Edward and Sylvia(Endicott) Mills.

Her kindhearted nature will forever be ingrained in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.



Her passing has left a void but her memory will continue to inspire and guide us through these difficult times. She was a woman of immense strength and resilience- facing life’s challenges with dignity, humility and determination. Her compassion and empathy touched the lives of countless people, making a lasting impact on all who crossed her path.



As we honor Linda’s life, let us celebrate the legacy she leaves behind. Her spirit will live on forever in her loved ones, and the hearts of those she touched.



Her greatest joy in life was her sons, James Merino and Terence Hite. She devoted herself wholeheartedly to teaching, nurturing and supporting them throughout their lives. She was also an avid gardener and greatly enjoyed spending time outside in her flower beds.





Linda is survived by her sons, James Merino and Terence Hite, as well as brothers, Jimmy and Henry Mills.

She was preceded by her parents, Edward and Sylvia Mills; brothers, Eddie and Lonnie Mills, as well as her sister, Lillian (Mills) Poling.





Per Linda’s request no services will be held.



A private family burial will take place at Hope Cemetary in Salem.





Linda’s warm smile, kind words, and selfless nature will forever be remembered as testaments to her love and compassion. May her soul find eternal peace, and may we, the ones she loved, find solace in her memory.



Rest easy, Linda. You will be deeply and dearly missed and could never be forgotten.

Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

