Linda E. Worley, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda E. Worley, 68 of Beloit, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021.

She was born in Alliance on November 30, 1952 the daughter of the late James and Ruth (Baugher) Graham.

She was a graduate of Alliance High School and a member of the First Christian Church.

Linda was always involved with her family and grandchildren which made them the most important thing in her everyday life.



Survivors include her four children, Catherine (Jerry) Allbritain, Caroline (Shawn) McNeal, Richard Worley and Christina (Daniel) Durenda. She is also survived by seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and two siblings, Ellen Conway and William Graham.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Gail R. Worley on November 14, 1997; two sisters, Catherine Farmer and Alice Hilbert and a brother, James R. Graham.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastor Ed Harnish officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home the hour prior to the service on Wednesday, March 10 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda E Worley, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.