Linda Clara Lillie, Garfield Heights, Ohio

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Clara Lillie, 74 of Garfield Heights passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021.

She was born in Cleveland on April 5,1947 the daughter of the late Joseph and Clara (nee Nadolski) Tatulinski.

Linda loved playing bingo, watching Indians games on TV and spending time with family and friends.



Linda is survived by her significant other Bill Hicks, two daughters Doreen (Terry) Hoffland of Brunswick Hills and Annemarie Voss of Phoenix, Arizona; six grandchildren Shannen, Dominic, Kevin, Justin, Annemarie and Brianna and three siblings Clarice Bernas of Alliance; Paul Tatulinski of North Benton; Joe (Victoria) Tate of Inlet Beach, Florida.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home the hour prior to the service on 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Arrangements were entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring Chapel.

