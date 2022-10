NEW ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Higgins of East Rochester, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m.

