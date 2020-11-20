Lee Gail Wisler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Gail Wisler, 85, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.



Lee was born June 23, 1935 to Lester and Luelsa Wisler.

He was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School. Lee went onto obtain Mechanical Engineering & Civil Engineering degrees from the University of Cincinnati in 1957. Lee was a proud member of the Triangle Fraternity while on campus.

Lee met his wife, Janet DelVichio Wisler and they married in 1961. They had two children, Pamela, (Columbus, Ohio) and Mark, (deceased 1984).

Lee worked as a Chief Mechanical Engineer of the Electric Furnace in Salem, Ohio for many years. His career included great travels world wide. Lee, later began working for Steel Equipment Systems (SES) in Alliance, Ohio. He retired in 2000. In addition to his engineering career, Lee taught at the Salem Trade School and after retirement, he remained active in engineering firms as a consultant.

Lee had many interests over his lifetime. He was in the ROTC program, the Army Reserves and retired as a Captain. He sang with the Salem Jubilee Chorus.

He was a very active member with the Sebring Presbyterian Church.



Family was very important to Lee. We spent many happy times camping, boating and sharing laughs at family dinners. He and Janet enjoyed traveling together. Lee enjoyed farming, being outside in his yard and had a tremendous love for music.

Lee is survived by his wife and soulmate of 59 years, Janet; daughter, Pamela and three beautiful granddaughters, Paige Lee, Brianne and Haley Fisher, all of Columbus, Ohio. A special niece, Lynn Walter, her husband, Phil and children, Lanae, Brodie and Jaxson were a vital part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Mark Todd and brothers, Larry and Fred Wisler.



We would like to express a special thank you to McCrae Manor for the wonderful care Lee received while there. We are also greatly appreciate the dedication of hospice at the end.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Sebring Presbyterian Church with Rev. Martin Radcliff officiating. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the church from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

The family asks that donations be made to the Sebring Presbyterian Church and the Alzheimer Foundation in Lee’s name.

