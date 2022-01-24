ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Lynn Fletcher, 56 of Alliance passed away at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital on January 23, 2022.

Laura was born in Alliance on January 5, 1956 the daughter of Edwin and Lavelle (Schafer) Schmid.

She enjoyed listening to music especially Journey. However most important to her was spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren.



Survivors include her Mother Lavelle Schmid of Alliance, her two daughters; Tiffany (Dave Hykes) Fletcher, Amber (Charles Melaney) Fletcher, two grandchildren Haleigh McCullough, Colin Melaney. He is also survived by her brother John Davis.

She was preceded in death by her father Edwin Schmid and her husband Larry in 2017.



Following her wishes a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

