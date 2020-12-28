Larry Paul Wallace, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence P. Wallace, 83, of Salem, passed away at his home on Friday, December 25, 2020.

Larry was born in Alliance, on November 10, 1937, the son of the late Paul L. and Winifred (Bohner) Wallace.

He was a graduate of Goshen High School, worked as a farmer and retired in 1999 from International Mill Service.

Larry enjoyed rebuilding John Deere tractors and golfing.

He was a member of Damascus Ruritan Club and Bethel United Church of Christ, where he and his wife were involved with the food pantry at the church as well as helping to make thousands of apple dumplings as a fundraiser for their church.

He and his wife Lorie were selected as the Distinguished Citizens of the Year in 2017.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorena “Lorie” (Flannery) Wallace; their children, Thomas (Patty) Wallace, Ronald (Jodi) Wallace and their daughter-in-law, Regena (Bob) Slutz. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennifer) Wallace, Richard (Robin Chismar) Wallace, Angelina Wallace, Luke (Jessica) Wallace, Maria (Luke) Smith, Diana Wallace, Brandon (Anna) Wallace, Brent (Jastyn) Wallace; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; as well as a sister, Jackie Moretz.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Wallace; a sister, Linda Ramsey, a sister, Arlene Bjorkman and a brother, Roger Wallace.

The family would also like to send a special thank you to his caregiver and companion, Joey Adams.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Kahler officiating.

A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial donations can be made in Larry’s honor to the Damascus Ruritan Club or Bethel United Church of Christ.

The service will be live streamed for those unavailable to come to the service by watching the service via the funeral home obituary link found under Larry’s photo and obituary.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, Ohio (330) 938-2526.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Paul Wallace, please visit our floral store.