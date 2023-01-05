SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Gibbons, 72, of Salem passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Larry was born in Alliance on November 4, 1950, the son of the late Wilson F. and Margaret (Howell) Gibbons.

He was a 1970 graduate of Alliance High School.

He worked at American Steel Foundries for 33 years and Ventra for ten years.

Larry was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Church where he served as an usher.

He enjoyed bowling, bingo, watching professional wrestling, traveling with his wife and all kinds of music, especially playing the piano and singing.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Gibbons; a daughter, Rosa (Gary) Hartman; son, Kevin (Alyssa Kirkendall) Gibbons; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, as well as nine siblings, William, Charles, Gary, Lawrence, Jack, Maryetta Jorney, Patricia Jones, Charlotte Bertolette and Faith Rochelle Weaver.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Tom and a sister, Carol Jean Gibbons.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Pentecostal Church with Rev. Scott Mikesell officiating. A time of visitation will be held the hour prior to the service at the church from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring (330) 938-2526.

