SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ladelle K. Mitchell, 70 of Salem passed away at her home on December 27, 2023.

She was the daughter of Elmer and Esther (Cassinger) Little.

She had been employed by the former Worthington Plastics company in Salem and has been a Salem resident for many years. Ladelle loved to crochet was an avid Jets fan and enjoyed most anything that had to do with Disney as well as spending time with her family.



Survivors include her husband William Mitchell; three sons ,Robert Farkas, Jeff (Amy) Farkas and Steven (Ronnelle) Farkas; two step-daughters; four grandchildren; three brothers and one sister.

She was preceded by her parents; a son, Richard and a sister.



Per her request cremation will take place and a graveside service at Hope Cemetery in Salem will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Salem (330) 337-6363.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.brownfhonline.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ladelle K. Mitchell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 31, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.