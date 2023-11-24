ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kristopher Lee Harshman, affectionately known as Kris, passed away peacefully in Alliance, Ohio, on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Born on December 26, 1976, also in Alliance, Kris lived a full and vibrant life, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, passion and love for his community, family, and sports.

Kris was a proud 1995 graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Following his high school education, Kris attended Marietta College and later the Kent State Salem Branch, demonstrating his commitment to lifelong learning. His educational journey shaped his professional life, leading him to serve as an Assistant Superintendent for the Village of Sebring Water Department. In this role, Kris was widely respected for his hard work, integrity, and steadfast commitment to his community.

He was a member of the Alliance Friends Church where he alongside his family became closer to the Lord and enjoyed the company of church family and friends.

Family was at the heart of Kris’s world. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kelly (Kent) Harshman and their son, Jason Yoder; Kris was a loving brother to Mike Harshman and Krista (Jared) Fast; He was a cherished uncle to six nieces and nephews and despite being preceded in death by his nephew, Jarrod; Kris’s love for his family remained unwavering.

Kris’s passion for sports was well-known and contagious. He was a dedicated fan of the Washington Commanders, Boston Celtics, and both the Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates. His love for sports extended beyond the professional leagues; Kris was also an enthusiastic supporter of Minor League Baseball, frequently attending games and cheering on the rising stars of the sport. In addition to being a fan, Kris was an avid collector of sports memorabilia, amassing a collection that served as a testament to his love and knowledge of the games he cherished.

Kris will be remembered for his unwavering dedication to his work, his love for his family and his passion for sports. His life was a testament to the power of commitment, whether to his family, his community, or his favorite sports teams. His memory will live on in the hearts of all those whose lives were touched by his kindness, his laughter, and his love.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with Pastors Russ Gumm and Mike Harshman Officiating.

Calling hours will take place before the funeral from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. You may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, (330) 938-2526.

