CANTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kinsley Ann Boggs, 7 months old, beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece and cousin, was called to her eternal resting place on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Kinsley entered this world on September 12, 2022, in Beaver, Pennsylvania, born to Marcus Boggs and Maddison Ashbaugh Boggs.

Kinsley is survived by her parents; grandmother, Hannah Boggs; grandfather, Marcell Carter and grandfather, Robert Ashbaugh and a host of great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Although we only had Kinsley with us for a short time here on earth, she will be with us in our hearts for a lifetime. Kinsley’s big smile could light up every room in the house. Kinsley loved to say dada and mom and she crawled everywhere. She loved to eat waffles and trying to steal grandma’s coffee, pulling grandpa’s beard and smashing the buttons on his computer keyboard. She always loved to jam to dad’s music and play with the cats and dogs and her Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toy. We all love you to the moon and back and we would do anything to trade places with you. You will forever be our little chunky, cutie pies and little lady.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home in Sebring with a time of visitation one hour before the service at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Friends and family may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Kinsley Boggs, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.